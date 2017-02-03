Russian paralympians have one year to get permission to enter 2018 Games

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The final decision on the participation of Russian paralympic athletes in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, will be made on February 1, 2018, the head of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said.

"It is possible to file a request for bilateral invitations, to be considered by the IPC (International Paralympic Commitee) on January 8-25, 2018. On February 1, the IPC will determine athletes and countries that will get bilateral invitations," said Andrei Strokin, the RPC secretary general.

"There is also a possibility to take part in the Paralympic Games under quotas waived by national paralympic committees. These quotas will be allocated until July 31, 2017," he added. On August 7, 2016, the International Paralympic Committee decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered in July by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization. The Russian Paralympic team is now facing a possibility of being banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

On November 21, the IPC made public a list of criteria Russia must meet to resume the RPC membership and be allowed to take part in international competitions. Officials from the two Paralympic organizations met in mid-December in Bonn to discuss these criteria.

On January 11, the RPC referred to the IPC its edition of the roadmap for resumption of its membership.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has positively evaluated the work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) on its membership reinstatement in the global body, IPC President Sir Philip Craven said on January 31.