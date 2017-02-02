Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this year

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Despite the suspension of Russia’s membership in the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Russian paralympic athletes were allowed to compete at 18 world championships and ten European championships this year, the head of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said.

RPC Secretary General Andrei Strokin said that sports federations of 19 disciplines included in the program of the Paralympic Games did not support the IPC decision and allowed Russians to compete at events under their auspices.

"For example, the Russian wheelchair curling team is preparing for the world championships to be held on March 4-11 in the 2018 Winter Paralympics host city, PyeongChang. Russia’s cycling team will defend national colors in two world championships - between February 25 and March 7 in the United States and between August 26 and September 5 in South Africa. Moreover, Russian paralympians plan to take part in 18 world championships and ten European championships in 2017," he said.

On August 7, 2016, the International Paralympic Committee decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered in July by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization. The Russian Paralympic team is now facing a possibility of being banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

On November 21, the IPC made public a list of criteria Russia must meet to resume the RPC membership and be allowed to take part in international competitions. Officials from the two Paralympic organizations met in mid-December in Bonn to discuss these criteria.

On January 11, the Russian Paralympic Committee referred to the IPC its edition of the roadmap for resumption of its membership.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has positively evaluated the work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) on its membership reinstatement in the global body, IPC President Sir Philip Craven said on January 31.