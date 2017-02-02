Russian athletes harvest 12 medals on Day 4 of 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian athletes grabbed an impressive collection of 12 medals (four gold, five silver and three bronze) on the fourth day of the 2017 Winter Universiade, held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty between January 29 and February 8.

The four gold medals were brought by figure skater Elena Radionova (Ladies’ Free Skating), cross-country skier Maria Davydenkova (Ladies' Sprint Classic), speed skater Kirill Golubev (Men’s 1,500 meters) and biathlon racer Semyon Suchilov (Men’s 10 kilometers Sprint).

Thursday’s five silver medals of the 2017 Universiade competitions were conquered for Russia by cross-country skier Lilia Vasilieva (Ladies' Sprint Classic), cross-country skier Vladimir Frolov (Men’s Sprint Classic), biathlete Dmitri Ivanov (Men’s 10 kilometers Sprint), freestyle skier Anastasiya Pervushina (Ladies’ Moguls) and freestyle skier Sergei Shimbuev (Men’s Moguls).

Russia’s parcel of three bronze medals on Thursday was packed by cross-country skier Egor Berezin (Men’s Sprint Classic), biathlete Anastasiya Egorova (Women’s 7.5 kilometers Sprint) and speed skater Alexandra Kachurkina (Ladies’ 500m).

The Russian national team remains in the first place of the medals standings boasting a total of 33 medals (14 gold, 13 silver and six bronze medals), ahead of Kazakhstan, which is in the second place with six gold, two silver and seven bronze medals. The French team currently ranks in the third place with three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The next Winter Universiade will take place in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019.