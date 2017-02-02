Russian Olympic Committee seeks return of medals from national athletes caught doping

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is in work with the national athletes, who were found guilty of anti-doping rules violations and have to return their medals, but have not done it yet, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.

"In line with the request from the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the ROC is in work with Russian athletes, who were stripped of medals and are now obliged to return them," Zhukov told journalists. "As of now, we have no information that any of them returned their medals."

Alexandra Brilliantova, the head of the ROC’s Legal Department, told TASS earlier in the week that none of the Russian 2008 and 2012 Olympians, who were disqualified by the IOC after two rounds of doping re-tests, returned their medals as it is required by the Olympic Charter.

The IOC Executive Board convened a special session last year on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio. As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, 98 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - 60 from the 2008 Games and 38 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 23 medalists from both Olympics. On the whole, a total of 1,243 doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games were subjected for retesting.

In particular, the IOC ruled after the series of doping retests to annul the medals of 13 Russian athletes from the 2008 Games and at least of five Russian athletes from 2012 Games.