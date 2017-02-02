Russian Olympic Committee chief says unable to influence situation with Paralympians

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is unable to influence the situation regarding the current suspension of the national Paralympic team, but hopes for the positive outcome, ROC President Alexander Zhukov said on Thursday.
"The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is absolutely independent organization and the ROC is unfortunately unable to influence the current situation," Zhukov told journalists.
"We are disappointed with the (IPC) decision, but we hope that the RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) will manage to alter the situation and our athletes will go to the (2018 Winter Paralympic) Games in PyeongChang," the ROC president added.
Certain Russian athletes will encounter problems regarding their admission to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, according to Zhukov.
"We must make the best use of the qualifying competitions," Zhukov told journalists. "I think that problems would be emerging throughout the preparations period and it regards our certain athletes as well."
"However, our approach remains unchanged as we maintain that clean athletes must be allowed to take part in the Games," the ROC president added.
According to the Part Two report delivered on December 9 in London by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.
McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.
Based on the report’s findings, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes. In particular, the IOC imposed provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers, including the 2014 Olympic gold medalist Alexander Legkov.