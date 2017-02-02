Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Twenty sports federations clear Russian Para athletes for international tournaments

Sport
February 02, 13:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The International Paralympic Committee announced its decision on Monday to keep the Russian athletes suspended from taking part in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Twenty sports federations have granted permission for Russian Para athletes to compete in international tournaments, including in the curling qualifiers for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang, a senior Russian Paralympic official said on Thursday.

Read also
IPC rules to bar Russian athletes from qualifiers to 2018 Paralympics

"The World Curling Federation as well as 19 more federations have granted access for our athletes," Pavel Rozhkov, the first vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), said.

"They are taking part in the European and world championships as well as in the qualifying competitions," Rozhkov said adding that the World Curling Federation is the only one among the mentioned-above federations with its sport included in the program of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea.

The IPC (International Paralympic Committee) Governing Board announced its decision on January 30 to keep the Russian athletes suspended from taking part in the qualifying competitions for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

On August 7, 2016, the International Paralympic Committee decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered in July by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

The McLaren-led commission claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015.

Read also
IPC releases criteria for reinstatement of Russian Paralympic Committee

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization. The Russian Paralympic team is now facing a possibility of being banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

On November 21, the IPC made public a list of criteria Russia must meet to resume the RPC membership and be allowed to take part in international competitions. Officials from the two Paralympic organizations met in mid-December in Bonn to discuss these criteria.

On January 11, the Russian Paralympic Committee referred to the IPC its edition of the roadmap for resumption of its membership.

 

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама