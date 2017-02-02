Russian boxer Povetkin’s alternative doping tests yield controversial results

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian boxer Aleksandr Povetkin’s alternative doping tests made at a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, have yielded controversial results, the director of the World of Boxing promotion company, Andrey Ryabinsky, has told TASS.

On Thursday, Povetkin’s probe B tested positive for Ostarine, just as probe A. Both samples were taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association and opened at a laboratory in Los Angeles. After VADA announced the results of the tests Ryabinsky said another independent examination was required.

"We have the results of alternative tests from another laboratory, the one in Lausanne. The probe samples are clean," he said.

Ostarine, also known as MK-2866, or Enobosarm, is a SARM (selective androgen receptor module), used to avoid and treat muscle wasting. Just like anabolic steroids, it enhances endurance. SARM substances were outlawed by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA in 2008.

The World Boxing Council refused to approve of a fight between Povetkin and Canada’s Bermane Stiverne on December 6 after Povetkin’s probe tested positive for Ostarine. However, samples taken on December 13 and 15 were negative. Ryabinsky said it takes Ostarine more than twelve months to leave the human body, which is a reason enough to call in question the results of tests. Also, Ryabinsky speculated that the outlawed substance might have been taken by Povetkin unknowingly together with daily meals or sports nutrition products.