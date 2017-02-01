Russian athletes win four medals on Day 3 of 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty

Maria Sharapova: 'Haven’t thought about 2020 Olympics yet,' focused on Stuttgart comebackSport February 01, 21:02
MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian athletes won a total of four medals (two gold, one silver and one bronze) on the third day of the 2017 Winter Universiade, held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty between January 29 and February 8.
The two gold medals were grabbed by alpine skier Anastasiya Silantyeva (Ladies’ Alpine Combined Super-G) and cross-country skier Vyacheslav Barkov (Men's Individual Gundersen NH/10km Cross-Country Race).
Russian ski jumper Mikhail Maksimochkin snatched silver in Men's Normal Hill Individual Competition and speed skater Yelena Sokhryakova raced to bronze in Ladies’ 3,000-meters.
The Russian national team remains in the first place of the medals standings boasting a total of 21 medals (10 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals), ahead of Japan, which is in the second place with two gold, five silver and one bronze medals. Kazakhstan's team currently ranks in the third place (two gold, two silver and four bronze medals).
The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.
The next Winter Universiade will take place in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019.