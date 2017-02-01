Some 700,000 tickets to be sold for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Some 700,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which kicks off in Russia this summer, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting with the Russian president, Mutko told Putin that Russia began on Wednesday issuing the so-called fan-IDs for matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Official ceremonies were held simultaneously in all four cities selected to host the tournament’s matches, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. Mutko was attending the ceremony in the Russian capital.

"We believe that some 700,000 tickets will be sold for the Confederations Cup, since today we already have over 100,000 requests, while about 10,000 people are already receiving their fan-IDs," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said.

"On the whole, we are at the very good level of preparations for the tournament," Mutko said adding that the first match of the Confederations Cup kicks off on June 17 in St. Petersburg.

"Who is playing?" inquired Putin and Mutko told him that it would be the match between the national teams of Russia and New Zealand.

Fan-IDs for 2017, 2018 FIFA tournaments in Russia

The fan-ID will play an important role in the provision of security during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they would be granting admittance to the stadiums and would also serve as visas for foreign visitors.

A holder of the fan-ID will be allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament as well as for the period of ten days before and after the championship.

In order to clear the country’s border a holder of the fan-ID would also have to produce an identification document, a ticket for a match or a document verifying the purchase of a ticket.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote at the FIFA Executive Committee in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.