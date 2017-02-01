Maria Sharapova says against coaching work after wrapping up tennis career

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova told TASS on Wednesday she had no plans getting involved in coaching work after she wraps up with her sports career.

"I do not think that I will be working as a coach," Sharapova said in an interview with TASS. "As you may well know, I run my own business and it skyrocketed over the recent years."

"I am greatly interested in it (business), but I simply had no time for it in the past," the 29-year-old tennis player said. "I will have no problems with finding time after I wrap up my with my (tennis) career."

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments - Australian Open in 2008, French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and US Open in 2006.

She is also a silver medal winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2008 Federations Cup champion.