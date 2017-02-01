Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maria Sharapova says against coaching work after wrapping up tennis career

Sport
February 01, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"As you may well know, I run my own business and it skyrocketed over the recent years," Sharapova said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova told TASS on Wednesday she had no plans getting involved in coaching work after she wraps up with her sports career.

Read also
Russian tennis chief: Sharapova will rejoin world’s top players if ‘she still has speed’

"I do not think that I will be working as a coach," Sharapova said in an interview with TASS. "As you may well know, I run my own business and it skyrocketed over the recent years."

"I am greatly interested in it (business), but I simply had no time for it in the past," the 29-year-old tennis player said. "I will have no problems with finding time after I wrap up my with my (tennis) career."

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments - Australian Open in 2008, French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and US Open in 2006.

She is also a silver medal winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
Topics
Tennis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black Sea
2
Over 200 Kiev forces killed or wounded over past days — Donetsk leader
3
Contact Group agrees on statement calling for ceasefire in Donbass
4
Iranian defense minister says only S-300 missile systems purchased from Russia
5
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
6
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector
7
Russian energy minister says oil market may stabilize by mid-year
TOP STORIES
Реклама