Serbian defender Ivanovic parts with Chelsea to play for Russian football club

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Chelsea FC defender Branislav Ivanovic has parted with the English club, where he played since 2008, and signed a contract with Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC, the press service of the Russian club announced on Wednesday.
The contract with the 32-year-old Serbian footballer was signed for the period of two and a half years, with the option of further prolongation.
Ivanovic, who won with Chelsea two Premier League titles (2010, 2015), the UEFA Champions League (2012) and the Europa League (2013), is moving to play for Zenit St. Petersburg before his contract with Chelsea expires this year.