Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced its decision on Wednesday to ban for a two-year period long jumper Olga Kucherenko over violations of doping abuse regulations.

The suspension, which comes into force starting in August 28, 2011, also stipulates the annulment of all results the athlete achieved beginning with the mentioned-above date, including her 2011 World Championship’s silver medal in women’s long jump.

The gold of the 2011 IAAF World Championships was snatched by Brittney Reese of the United States, Latvia’s Ineta Radevica took the bronze and Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus finished with the fourth result.