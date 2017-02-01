Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuse

Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuseSport February 01, 15:01
Russian cities start issuing fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport February 01, 15:01
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:58
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for freeBusiness & Economy February 01, 14:46
Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CASSport February 01, 14:40
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:15
Abe says he wants to sign Russia-Japan peace treaty with PutinWorld February 01, 14:12
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:09
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced its decision on Wednesday to ban for a two-year period long jumper Olga Kucherenko over violations of doping abuse regulations.
The suspension, which comes into force starting in August 28, 2011, also stipulates the annulment of all results the athlete achieved beginning with the mentioned-above date, including her 2011 World Championship’s silver medal in women’s long jump.
The gold of the 2011 IAAF World Championships was snatched by Brittney Reese of the United States, Latvia’s Ineta Radevica took the bronze and Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus finished with the fourth result.