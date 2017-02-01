Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CAS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, who were provisionally suspended by the International Ski Federation (FIS) over alleged doping abuse mentioned in the McLaren Report, are set to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Elena Vyalbe, the president of the Russian Cross Country Ski Federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The appeals have been submitted," Vyalbe said in an interview with TASS. "I do not know the date of hearings. Alexander (Legkov) refused services of other lawyers and interests of both athletes will be represented by their current lawyer (Christoff Wieschemann.)"

On December 23, the FIS (International Ski Federation) slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

The athletes subjected to the provisional suspensions are four male skiers, namely Alexander Legkov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Yevgeny Belov and Alexei Petukhov and two female skiers - Yulia Ivanova and Yevgeniya Shapovalova. The decision was made in the wake of the infamous McLaren Report.

On January 25, the FIS Anti-Doping Commission decided to keep in force the provisional suspensions of Legkov and Belov.