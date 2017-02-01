Russian anti-doping agency may be reinstated in its rights by yearend — sports minister

KAZAN, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is likely to be reinstated in its rights by the end of the year, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday.

"We share complete understanding regarding RUSADA’s reinstatement in line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)," Kolobkov said adding that a special working group, which includes experts from WADA and UKAD, are holding talks on February 1-2 regarding Russia’s implementation of the proposed Road Map.

"I believe that the criteria, which were set forward, are executable and we can implement them by the end of this year," the sports minister said.

"However, there is a number of conditions, which must be implemented not by the Sports Ministry, but solely by RUSADA," Kolobkov said. "The Russian Sports Ministry has fulfilled all of the set tasks on this issue."

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).