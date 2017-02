IOC strips Russia of 2012 Olympic silver in women’s 4x400 m relay event over doping

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday ruled to withdraw Russia’s silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay event at the 2012 Olympics in London after athlete Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for doping.

"Re-analysis of Krivoshapka’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)," the IOC said in a statement.