Senior lawmaker calls doping scandal around boxer Povetkin ‘provocation’

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The doping scandal surrounding Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin was "a provocation," said Mikhail Degtyaryov, a lawmaker who heads the Russian lower chamber’s sports committee.

"The provocation against Povetkin exposed the fragility and weakness of the anti-doping system," he said late Tuesday, adding that Russian athletes have been subject to "double standards, frame-ups and attacks."

"We are going to fight and defend the interests of our athletes," the lawmaker added.

On December 17, Povetkin beat France’s Johann Duhaupas. The non-title ten-round fight held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ended with Povetkin’s win by a sixth round knockout.

Povetkin was also to meet Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was canceled after Povetkin’s probe A, dated December 6, proved to hold small amounts of Ostarine. The probes dated December 13 and 15 were clean.

The World Boxing Council said that a probe into Povetkin’s case is ongoing and he can be disqualified. The probe B will be opened in Los Angeles on February 1.

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.