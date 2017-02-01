Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior lawmaker calls doping scandal around boxer Povetkin ‘provocation’

Sport
February 01, 5:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The fight between Alexander Povetkin and Canada’s Bermane Stiverne was canceled after Russian boxer’s probe A, dated December 6, proved to hold small amounts of Ostarine
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin

Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The doping scandal surrounding Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin was "a provocation," said Mikhail Degtyaryov, a lawmaker who heads the Russian lower chamber’s sports committee.

Read also
Alexander Povetkin
Russian boxer Povetkin doping test negative ― promoter

"The provocation against Povetkin exposed the fragility and weakness of the anti-doping system," he said late Tuesday, adding that Russian athletes have been subject to "double standards, frame-ups and attacks."

"We are going to fight and defend the interests of our athletes," the lawmaker added.

On December 17, Povetkin beat France’s Johann Duhaupas. The non-title ten-round fight held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ended with Povetkin’s win by a sixth round knockout.

Read also
Alexander Povetkin
Russian boxer Povetkin’s team to take polygraph test — promoter

Povetkin was also to meet Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was canceled after Povetkin’s probe A, dated December 6, proved to hold small amounts of Ostarine. The probes dated December 13 and 15 were clean.

The World Boxing Council said that a probe into Povetkin’s case is ongoing and he can be disqualified. The probe B will be opened in Los Angeles on February 1.

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media
2
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector
3
Senior lawmaker calls doping scandal around boxer Povetkin ‘provocation’
4
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass
5
UN Security Council urges to immediately cease fire in Ukraine
6
Poroshenko ordered to attack when he realized that his foreign policy failed - DPR
7
Caspian Pipeline Consortium to invest $150 mln in expansion in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама