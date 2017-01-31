Back to Main page
IPC positively evaluates Russian Paralympic Committee’s work on membership reinstatement

Sport
January 31, 19:24 UTC+3
The next meeting on the issue with representatives from the Russian Paralympic Committee would be held in May
MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has positively evaluated the work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) on its membership reinstatement in the global body, IPC President Sir Philip Craven said on Tuesday.

The IPC president also said that the next meeting on the issue with representatives from the RPC would be held in May.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
