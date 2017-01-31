Russian athletes grab eight medals on Day 2 of 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian athletes won a total of eight medals (four gold, three silver and one bronze) on the second day of the 2017 Winter Universiade, held on Kazakhstan’s Almaty between January 29 and February 8.

The gold medals were won by cross country skiers Anna Nechayevskaya and Dmitry Rostovtsev, speed skater Alexandra Kachurkina and snowboarder Bogdan Bogdanov.

The Rusian national team remains in the first place of the medals standings boasting a total of 17 medals (eight gold, seven silver and two bronze medals), ahead of Kazakhstan, which is in the second place with two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. China currently ranks in the third place (two gold, one silver and two bronze medals).

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The next Winter Universiade will take place in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in 2019.