Figure skating star Plushenko becomes Sochi ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
January 30, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. Russian two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has become ambassador of Sochi, one of the host cities for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

"It is a great honor for me to become ambassador of Sochi," Plushenko wrote in Instagram. "I express sincere gratitude to Sochi Mayor Anatoly Nikolaevich (patronymic) Pakhomov for the invitation," he added.

2018 World Cup in Russia
