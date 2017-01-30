Figure skating star Plushenko becomes Sochi ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. Russian two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has become ambassador of Sochi, one of the host cities for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

"It is a great honor for me to become ambassador of Sochi," Plushenko wrote in Instagram. "I express sincere gratitude to Sochi Mayor Anatoly Nikolaevich (patronymic) Pakhomov for the invitation," he added.