Figure skating star Plushenko becomes Sochi ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. Russian two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has become ambassador of Sochi, one of the host cities for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.
"It is a great honor for me to become ambassador of Sochi," Plushenko wrote in Instagram. "I express sincere gratitude to Sochi Mayor Anatoly Nikolaevich (patronymic) Pakhomov for the invitation," he added.