FIFA scales down requirements to number of hotels for 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. FIFA, the international governing body of football, has downsized its requirements as to the number of hotels to be built to receive guests at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to prevent their idling after the tournaments, Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin said on Monday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup starts on June 14, 2018. The 500-day countdown to the tournament was launched in Russia on Monday.

"Nothing is being built specifically for the World Cup. All the facilities that are being built are essential for the host cities, their residents. We have managed to have FIFA somewhat scale down requirements to the number of hotels so that we don’t have idling facilities after the championship," Sorokin said in an interview with the Match TV channel.

"In general, we are ready [to provide accommodations to the 2018 World Cup guests]. In some cities, the situation is perfect, in others - not that good. But in general, we are meeting all the requirements. The situation is favorable. A special government decree is geared to control the situation with prices appointed by hotels for the period of the tournaments," he said.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.