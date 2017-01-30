Russian anti-doping agency certified under ISO quality management standard

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has been awarded a certificate of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) quality management system, the RUSADA press office reported on Monday.

The audit of the Russian anti-doping agency’s quality management system was held on December 13 last year.

"This certificate confirms that the RUSADA activity has been recognized as complying with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2008 standard in the sphere of planning and organizing doping control testing, processing testing results and introducing educational programs in the field of anti-doping activity," RUSADA said in a statement.

"The work to develop the RUSADA management system in compliance with the requirements of the ISO standard is an important step for the organization on the way of obtaining the status of compliance with the world anti-doping code," the statement said.

ISO is an international organization issuing standards in all the spheres, except the electrotechnical and electronic sectors referred to the competence of the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission released a report on November 9, 2015 on its probe into doping in Russian track and field athletics. The report claimed large-scale, systematic and state-sponsored doping abuse in Russia with the knowledge of RUSADA. The WADA Founders’ Council approved a decision in November 2015 on RUSADA’s non-compliance with the world organization’s code.