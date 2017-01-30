Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities

Sport
January 30, 17:48 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG
The countdown clocks were unveiled on Monday in Yekaterinburg and Kaliningrad
Share
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_928014.stepNow *12 +1}} - 4 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_928014.sliderLength-1}}
Volunteers at the launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock marking 500 days before the start of the World Cup in Kaliningrad
Volunteers at the launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock marking 500 days before the start of the World Cup in Kaliningrad
Volunteers at the launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock marking 500 days before the start of the World Cup in Kaliningrad
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Five-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Natalya Ishchenko and Kaliningrad Region's Acting Governor Anton Alikhanov
Five-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Natalya Ishchenko and Kaliningrad Region's Acting Governor Anton Alikhanov
Five-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Natalya Ishchenko and Kaliningrad Region's Acting Governor Anton Alikhanov
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
The launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Yekaterinburg
The launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Yekaterinburg
The launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Yekaterinburg
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Editors choice
Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner January 30, 11:51
Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack' January 30, 8:10
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets a Carnival delegation during the annual Carnival reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 23
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile January 27, 18:55
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet January 27, 15:36
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet January 27, 13:31
Children survived in Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, after its liberation by Soviet forces on 27 January 1945
Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27, 13:00
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_928014'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_928014'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Volunteers at the launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock marking 500 days before the start of the World Cup in Kaliningrad
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Five-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Natalya Ishchenko and Kaliningrad Region's Acting Governor Anton Alikhanov
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
The launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Yekaterinburg
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG/KALININGRAD, January 30. /TASS/. The 500-day countdown to the beginning of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has started in two Russian cities which will host the tournament’s matches, Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, and Kaliningrad, in Russia’s westernmost exclave in the Baltic, as countdown clocks were unveiled on Monday.

Read also
FIFA decides final draw for World Cup in Russia to be held in Kremlin

The clocks are installed in stands made of vandal-proof materials in the 2018 World Cup colors, which also serve as Wi-Fi hotspots. The clocks also have built-in web cameras, so anyone can take a selfie.

The clock that was launched in Kaliningrad most likely will be donated to the city. The region’s deputy governor, Alexander Rolbinov, said it has not yet been decided where the clock would be installed after the tournament, either in a museum or at the stadium which will be the venue for World Cup matches.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote at the FIFA Executive Committee in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
4
Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
7
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterprise
TOP STORIES
Реклама