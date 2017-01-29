Back to Main page
Russia wins mixed relay at IBU Open European Championships in Poland

Sport
January 29, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Norway finished second, Ukraine was third
Alexander Loginov

Alexander Loginov

© EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia has won mixed relay at the IBU (International Biathlon Union) Open European Championships in Poland’s Duszniki Zdroj on Sunday.

The Russian team of Irina Starykh, Svetlana Sleptsova, Alexei Volkov and Alexander Loginov finished with a result of one hour, 12 minutes and 26 seconds and used six extra bullets in the two shooting rounds.

Norway finished second (36.4 seconds later; 9 bullets), and Ukraine was third (+37.1 seconds; one penalty loop; 6 bullets).

