Ruslan Murashov of Russia wins men’s 500m race at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Berlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian speed skater Ruslan Murashov has won men’s 500m race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event in Berlin on Sunday.
Murashov finished with a result of 34.81 seconds. He was followed by Ronald Mulder of the Netherlands (34.87 seconds) and Kai Verbij also of the Netherlands (34.98 seconds).
Other Russians, Alexei Yesin and Artyom Kuznetsov finished 14th (35.27 seconds) and 19th (35.55 seconds), respectively.