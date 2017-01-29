Back to Main page
Russia wins single mixed relay at IBU European Championships

Sport
January 29, 13:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Norway was the second, and Poland - the third
MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Evgeniy Garanichev and Daria Virolainen won the single mixed relay at the IBU (International Biathlon Union) Open European Championships in Poland’s Duszniki Zdroj on Sunday.

Their result was 37 minutes and 10.2 seconds.

Norway was the second, and Poland - the third.

