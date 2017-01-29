Russia wins single mixed relay at IBU European Championships

Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — MutkoSport January 29, 9:28
MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Evgeniy Garanichev and Daria Virolainen won the single mixed relay at the IBU (International Biathlon Union) Open European Championships in Poland’s Duszniki Zdroj on Sunday.
Their result was 37 minutes and 10.2 seconds.
Norway was the second, and Poland - the third.