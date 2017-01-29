Back to Main page
Russian women’s hockey team defeats US in Universiade starting game

Sport
January 29, 12:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian and U.S. teams are in Group B along with the Japanese team
MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian team of women’s ice hockey defeated the U.S. with the score 7:1 at the Universiade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Sunday.

The Russian and U.S. teams are in Group B along with the Japanese team.

The Universiade’s opening ceremony is due on Sunday at 16:00 Moscow time.

Next Universiade is due in Krasnoyarsk in 2019.

