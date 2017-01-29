Russian women’s hockey team defeats US in Universiade starting game

Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — MutkoSport January 29, 9:28
MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian team of women’s ice hockey defeated the U.S. with the score 7:1 at the Universiade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on Sunday.
The Russian and U.S. teams are in Group B along with the Japanese team.
The Universiade’s opening ceremony is due on Sunday at 16:00 Moscow time.
Next Universiade is due in Krasnoyarsk in 2019.