Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — Mutko

Sport
January 29, 9:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
upcoming competitions offer wonderful opportunities for athletes to demonstrate themselves as further reserve of the national team, Russia’s Deputy Prime said
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian national team at the Universiade in Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan) will be solving most high tasks, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

The Universiade opening is due on Sunday. The competitions will continue to February 8.

"We are paying special attention to students’ sports," the official said. "The Universiade features leaders of students’ sports, the closest reserve of the national team, thus, like always, our team unites good athletes, many of who are promising, serious athletes."

"Our team has always been among leaders of students’ sports, and thus, of course, in Alma-Ata our team will be competing for the highest positions," he added.

The upcoming competitions offer wonderful opportunities for athletes to demonstrate themselves as further reserve of the national team, he told TASS.

"No doubt, this Universiade is special," he continued. "This year, will take place world championships in all winter sports, many qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games."

"This is why may our leaders, who are students yet, will prefer world championships," he said. "Thus, we cannot present our leading team, but the nearest reserve has a unique opportunity to demonstrate itself."

"All organizational issues have been settled, everything goes smoothly," the deputy prime minister said. "I simply want to wish success to our team, and our athletes have always fought and will fight for the highest positions."

About 2,000 athletes from 55 countries will participate in the Universiade, competing for medals in 13 kinds of sports at eight sports facilities.

TOP STORIES
