Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — Mutko

Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — MutkoSport January 29, 9:28
Trump discusses security issues with five world leadersWorld January 29, 8:07
Russia sends Il-76 plane to fight forest fires in ChileWorld January 29, 7:27
Russia’s Kovtun skates to European silver, Spain’s Fernandez unbeatableSport January 29, 7:07
US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversedWorld January 29, 7:05
Bobrova, Soloviev skate to ice dance bronze in European ChampionshipsSport January 29, 5:24
Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017World January 29, 4:50
Ex-FSB chief suggests sharing info as first practical anti-IS stepRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 4:31
US president tasks team with finding new anti-IS partnersWorld January 29, 3:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian national team at the Universiade in Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan) will be solving most high tasks, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.
The Universiade opening is due on Sunday. The competitions will continue to February 8.
"We are paying special attention to students’ sports," the official said. "The Universiade features leaders of students’ sports, the closest reserve of the national team, thus, like always, our team unites good athletes, many of who are promising, serious athletes."
"Our team has always been among leaders of students’ sports, and thus, of course, in Alma-Ata our team will be competing for the highest positions," he added.
The upcoming competitions offer wonderful opportunities for athletes to demonstrate themselves as further reserve of the national team, he told TASS.
"No doubt, this Universiade is special," he continued. "This year, will take place world championships in all winter sports, many qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games."
"This is why may our leaders, who are students yet, will prefer world championships," he said. "Thus, we cannot present our leading team, but the nearest reserve has a unique opportunity to demonstrate itself."
"All organizational issues have been settled, everything goes smoothly," the deputy prime minister said. "I simply want to wish success to our team, and our athletes have always fought and will fight for the highest positions."
About 2,000 athletes from 55 countries will participate in the Universiade, competing for medals in 13 kinds of sports at eight sports facilities.