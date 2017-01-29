Back to Main page
Bobrova, Soloviev skate to ice dance bronze in European Championships

Sport
January 29, 5:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The gold went to defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who rebounded from third place after the short dance
Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev

Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev

© EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The 2013 ice dance champions Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia took bronze at the European figure skating championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Read also
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform their free skate
Russia’s Tarasova, Morozov win European gold in pairs skating

"We pleased with this championship. Everything worked out and we gave a 100% Today, I would say, it was the best performance of the season. Now we’ll take a short break and have a look on what we can improve or add", Soloviev was quoted as saying by the ISU.

The gold went to defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who rebounded from third place after the short dance. Today’s victory is their third consecutive title.

The Russian pair had to settle for third with 186.56 points after the free dance, just 0.08 points behind the 2014 European and world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy (186.64 points).

The Italian pair led after the short program but slipped to the second place, after Bobrova and Soloviev, due to one point deducted from their score for performing an additional element. They finished second overall for the third straight year.

Another Russian pair, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, moved up from sixth to fifth (166.93 points), while Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov finished tenth (154.51 points).

