Russia's Loginov wins Biathlon Pursuit at IBU Open European Championships

Sport
January 28, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia's Evgeny Garanichev was the second, and Lativ's Anrei Rastorguev was the third to finish
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia'sm Alexander Loginov wins Biathlon Pursuit at the IBU Open European Championships in Poland's Duszniki Zdroj on Saturday.

Russia's Evgeny Garanichev was the second, and Lativ's Anrei Rastorguev was the third to finish.

