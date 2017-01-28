Russian figure skater sets world record upon results of short program, free skate

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva on Friday set a new world record in terms of total scores upon the results of the short program and the free skate in ladies at the European Figure Skating Championships in Ostrava, the Czech Republic. She scored 229.71 points.

By this achievement, Medvedeva beat a record set at the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver in 2010 by Yuna Kim of South Korea (228.56 points)

Medvedeva, 17, also has separate records in short programs and in free skates to her credit. For instance, she got 79.21 points last December in the final of ISU's Grand Prix series for the short program.

In the current tournament, Medvedeva improved her own record in free skate (150.10 points), raising it to 150.79 points.

She won gold at the European Championships for the second year on end.

Another Russian figure skater, Anna Pogorilaya, got silver (211.39 points). Carolina Kostner of Italy finished the tournament with bronze (210.52 points).

This is the second gold meal for the Russian team at the Ostrava championships. On Thursday, Yevgenia Tarasoca and Vladimir Morozov won the tournament in pairs.