Russian football clubs spent $114.1 mln on transfers last year

Sport
January 27, 14:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian football clubs spent $114.1 mln for acquisition of players in 2016, FIFA press service said on Friday.

Transfer expenses of Russian clubs skyrocketed 383% on an annualized basis last year.

Transfer spending of all clubs worldwide surged 14.3% year-on-year to $4.79 bln, FIFA said. UEFA clubs spent $3.93 bln or 82.1 per cent of all spending on transfer fees, it reported.

The total number of international transfers reached a new peak last year, with 14,591 deals completed, surpassing the 14,000 mark for the first time ever, FIFA said. "This is almost a thousand transfers more than the previous year, when there were a total of 13,601," it reported.

879 transfers occurred between countries that had never before completed a single transfer together since the introduction of the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) in 2010, FIFA added.

"This is a clear signal that football has become more global than ever," FIFA TMS Acting General Manager Kimberly Morris said in a comment.

