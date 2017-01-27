Russian football clubs spent $114.1 mln on transfers last year

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce over 100 jets per yearMilitary & Defense January 27, 15:46
Russian engineers suggest creating satellites for spacecraft maintenanceScience & Space January 27, 15:39
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to IndiaMilitary & Defense January 27, 15:37
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jetMilitary & Defense January 27, 15:36
Russia’s Progress MS-03 freighter to undock from ISS next weekScience & Space January 27, 15:26
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflictsMilitary & Defense January 27, 15:08
Putin discusses Russian-US relations with Security Council ahead of talks with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:28
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish StreamBusiness & Economy January 27, 14:26
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian football clubs spent $114.1 mln for acquisition of players in 2016, FIFA press service said on Friday.
Transfer expenses of Russian clubs skyrocketed 383% on an annualized basis last year.
Transfer spending of all clubs worldwide surged 14.3% year-on-year to $4.79 bln, FIFA said. UEFA clubs spent $3.93 bln or 82.1 per cent of all spending on transfer fees, it reported.
The total number of international transfers reached a new peak last year, with 14,591 deals completed, surpassing the 14,000 mark for the first time ever, FIFA said. "This is almost a thousand transfers more than the previous year, when there were a total of 13,601," it reported.
879 transfers occurred between countries that had never before completed a single transfer together since the introduction of the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) in 2010, FIFA added.
"This is a clear signal that football has become more global than ever," FIFA TMS Acting General Manager Kimberly Morris said in a comment.