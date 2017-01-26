Back to Main page
Russia retracts its appeal from CAS against International Weightlifting Federation

Sport
January 26, 20:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) announced a decision on Thursday to withdraw a lawsuit it had submitted last year with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

The lawsuit was submitted by Russia’s weightlifting governing body in the wake of last year’s decision of the IWF to suspend the membership of all national federations, which had more than three athletes with positive doping tests after reanalysis of their samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Read also
Russian athletes may take part in 2017 European championship under neutral flag

The IWF announced on July 29, 2016 its decision to ban the whole Russian weightlifting team from the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, due to confirmed Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) in reanalyzed doping samples of seven Russian athletes from the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, hosted by Beijing and London respectively.

Besides Russia, the world’s governing body of weightlifting sports also suspended for one year the relevant national federations of Belarus and Kazakhstan. The three national weightlifting federations filed appeals with the Swiss-based court against the IWF ruling.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) Executive Board convened a special session last year on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio. As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, 98 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - 60 from the 2008 Games and 38 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medalists from both Olympics.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
