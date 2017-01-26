Future of Russian athlete Lebedeva’s work in IAAF to be decided by global sports court

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. It will be up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to decide whether Russian athlete Tatiana Lebedeva will be reinstated in its position with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the global athletics organization informed TASS on Thursday.

Lebedeva, who is the 2004 Olympics champion in long jump, the 2000 Games bronze medal winner in triple jump and the record holder of indoor triple jump (15.36 meters), was a member of the European Athletics Association’s Athletes Commission.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday its decision to strip Lebedeva of two Olympic medals after the reanalysis of her doping samples from the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing tested positive for banned substance turinabol. The Russian athlete was a silver medal winner in long jump and triple jump at the 2008 Games in China.

Following the decision from the IOC, Lebedeva said in an interview with TASS that she was also temporarily suspended from her post in the IAAF.

In a statement addressed to TASS, IAAF stated that Lebedeva’s work suspension and the decision of the IOC on Wednesday were different matters and should not be linked with each other.

"Regarding Lebedeva’s suspension from the IAAF women’s committee we should not mixing up things, because it has nothing to do with the IOC decision, it was part of the IAAF decision after the Council Meeting in Vienna last June, when all Russian athletes and officials were suspended from the participations and other involvement in any international competitions and affairs related to IAAF," the statement from the IAAF said.

"Once the IOC's case and any appeal is concluded for the disqualification of Tatiana Lebedeva from the women’s triple jump event at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 for an anti-doping rule violation, the IAAF will take it to CAS to determine Lebedeva’s sanction beyond this disqualification," the IAAF added.