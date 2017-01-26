IAAF to re-check doping samples from 2009 Berlin world championships

Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will re-check doping samples from the 2009 athletics championships in Berlin, Hajo Seppelt, a journalist of Germany’s ARD television channel known for reports on high-profile doping scandals in Russian athletics, said on Wednesday.
"IAAF will perform further retests of stored samples from Berlin 2009 athletics world ch's-after GER athletics federation had asked for," he wrote on his Twitter account.
NEWS: IAAF will perform further retests of stored samples from Berlin 2009 athletics world ch's-after GER athletics federation had asked for— Hajo Seppelt (@hajoseppelt) 25 January 2017
No information is available about when retest results will be announced.
Earlier on Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to strip Russian track and field athlete Tatiana Lebedeva of two medals after the reanalysis of her doping samples from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing tested positive for banned substance turinabol. She was also the silver medalist in long jump of the Berlin championships.