Doping samples of suspended Russian skier Legkov prove to be negative — lawyer

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Doping samples of Russian cross country skier Alexander Legkov, who had been provisionally suspended over doping abuse allegations, proved to be negative and no proof was established regarding alleged manipulations with his doping sample containers, his lawyer Christoff Wieschemann told TASS on Wednesday.

"…two samples have been taken from Alexander Legkov in Sochi which have been tested negative and for which no forensic proof on marks and scratches is available," Wieschemann said in a statement addressed to TASS.

"In conclusion, that means - according to present knowledge - Legkov has been tested negative twice in Sochi without any indication of tampering," the lawyer added.