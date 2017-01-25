Lebedeva to appeal IOC decision on 2008 Olympic medals annulment

Russia’s culture minister doubts future cooperation with Dutch museums is possibleSociety & Culture January 25, 18:49
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Tatiana Lebedeva told TASS on Wednesday she decided to file an appeal against a decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to strip her of two medals she won at 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
"Definitely I will be filing an appeal," she said in an interview with TASS.
"I have been always fighting until the very end."
She was also suspended from her position in the International Association of Athletics Federations after IOC's statement.
"I have received documents today that I have been temporarily discharged while an investigation is underway," she said in an interview with TASS. "My work in IAAF has been suspended."