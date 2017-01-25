Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lebedeva to appeal IOC decision on 2008 Olympic medals annulment

Sport
January 25, 19:28 UTC+3
The Russian athlete was also suspended from her position in the International Association of Athletics Federations
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Tatiana Lebedeva told TASS on Wednesday she decided to file an appeal against a decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to strip her of two medals she won at 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Read also
Tatiana Lebedeva
IOC strips Russia’s Lebedeva of two 2008 Olympics medals after another doping probe

"Definitely I will be filing an appeal," she said in an interview with TASS.

"I have been always fighting until the very end."

She was also suspended from her position in the International Association of Athletics Federations after IOC's statement. 

"I have received documents today that I have been temporarily discharged while an investigation is underway," she said in an interview with TASS. "My work in IAAF has been suspended."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
The Russian hockey amazons
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns West will have to pay dearly for stoking revolutions in Middle East
2
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
3
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
4
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
5
Defense contractor to deliver frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Russian Navy in summer
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria
7
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама