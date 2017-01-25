IOC strips Bolt of 2008 Olympics gold in wake of his teammate’s positive doping test

Putin encourages students to see Russia as their home rather than striving to immigrateSociety & Culture January 25, 18:01
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumnMilitary & Defense January 25, 18:00
IOC strips Bolt of 2008 Olympics gold in wake of his teammate’s positive doping testSport January 25, 17:41
Putin hopes Qatar's sovereign fund will broaden work with Russian Direct Investment FundBusiness & Economy January 25, 17:41
Putin to give martial arts master class together with Japanese judokasSport January 25, 17:09
Expert says Brexit may enhance UK-US partnershipWorld January 25, 16:54
Russia’s top diplomat vows to defend rights of national athletes at global levelSport January 25, 16:34
BP says ready to sell Rosneft’s gas to EuropeBusiness & Economy January 25, 16:19
Almaz-Antei finds European court’s decision on sanctions against company 'political'Business & Economy January 25, 15:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on Wednesday to strip world’s legendary sprinter from Jamaica, Usaine Bolt, of the 2008 Olympics gold medal in 4X100 meters relay after the doping sample reanalysis of his teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for banned substance turinabol.