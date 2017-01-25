Back to Main page
IOC strips Bolt of 2008 Olympics gold in wake of his teammate’s positive doping test

Sport
January 25, 17:41 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on Wednesday to strip world’s legendary sprinter from Jamaica, Usaine Bolt, of the 2008 Olympics gold medal in 4X100 meters relay after the doping sample reanalysis of his teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for banned substance turinabol.

