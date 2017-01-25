Back to Main page
IOC strips Russia’s Lebedeva of two 2008 Olympics medals after another doping probe

Sport
January 25, 17:31 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday its decision to strip Russian track and field athlete Tatiana Lebedeva of two medals after the reanalysis of her doping samples from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing tested positive for banned substance turinabol.

Vitaly Mutko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Russian minister says McLaren report used to exert political pressure on IOC

"Tatiana Lebedeva, 40, of Russia, competing in the women’s triple jump event and the women’s long jump event in which she ranked 2nd and for which she was awarded a silver medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008," the IOC said inn its statement.

"Re-analysis of Lebedeva’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone [turinabol]," according to the statement.

The IOC ruled that Lebedeva, who is also the 2004 Olympic champion in long jump "is disqualified from the events in which she participated upon the occasion of the Beijing Olympics, namely, the women’s triple jump event". 

The IOC Executive Board convened a special session last year on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio. As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, 98 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - 60 from the 2008 Games and 38 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medalists from both Olympics.

