Putin to give martial arts master class together with Japanese judokas

Sport
January 25, 17:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The president added that he had maintained "good relations with Japanese judokas" particularly mentioning the renowned Japanese Judo master Yasuhiro Yamashita
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to give a master class on martial arts at Moscow State University (MSU) together with Japanese martial artists.

Vladimir Putin during the Russian team's training
Putin professes his love for judo and Japanese culture

On Wednesday, the president met with the students of MSU to congratulate them on Russian Students Day. Given that the president is a judo master, the students presented Putin a black belt. They also told him about the university’s Center for Martial Arts and invited him to give a master class there. "If I have time, I will surely call sometime later, bring my friends with me, including those who are this sport’s founders," Putin said.

He added that he had maintained "good relations with Japanese judokas" particularly mentioning the renowned Japanese Judo master Yasuhiro Yamashita. "We agreed that a regular judo tournament will be held in the Far East in connection with the East Economic Forum," he pointed out.

Putin added he was glad that Moscow State University, as well as other Russian universities, hosted martial arts tournaments.

