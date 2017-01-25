Back to Main page
The Russian hockey amazons

Sport
January 25, 14:28 UTC+3
The Russian Women's Hockey League issued a 2017 calendar featuring some of its most notable players
+
The Russian Women's Hockey League (WHL) issued a 2017 calendar featuring some of its most notable players. Photos were shot by Petr Titarenko, known for his work in fashion magazines. WHL Championship is being held starting season 2015-16, when Tornado Moscow Region club became the winner of the tournament. In the season 2016-17, seven teams take part in the championship.

Фото опубликовано Женская Хоккейная Лига (ЖХЛ) (@whl_ru)

