The Russian hockey amazons

The Russian Women's Hockey League (WHL) issued a 2017 calendar featuring some of its most notable players. Photos were shot by Petr Titarenko, known for his work in fashion magazines. WHL Championship is being held starting season 2015-16, when Tornado Moscow Region club became the winner of the tournament. In the season 2016-17, seven teams take part in the championship.

Фото опубликовано Женская Хоккейная Лига (ЖХЛ) (@whl_ru) Янв 24 2017 в 1:58 PST