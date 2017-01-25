Back to Main page
UEFA to consider Russian football player Eremenko's appeal on March 2

Sport
January 25, 4:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In mid-November, UEFA handed down a two-year suspension on Eremenko over the use of cocaine
© EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will consider on March 2 an appeal by CSKA Moscow midfielder and Finland international Roman Eremenko against his two-year competitions ban for use of cocaine, the organization’s press service said.

In mid-November, UEFA handed down a two-year suspension on Eremenko beginning from October 6, 2016 and until October 5, 2018 over the use of cocaine.

The move followed the positive result of a doping control test in competition undergone by the player after the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow played on 14 September 2016 in Germany.

The analysis of the player’s A sample revealed the presence of cocaine and its metabolites - a stimulant that is classified under the category of prohibited substances in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2016 Prohibited List under class S6 - being prohibited in-competition.

Eremenko has been playing for FC CSKA since 2014.

TOP STORIES
