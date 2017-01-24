No instructions from IOC on medals reallocation at 2012 Games — volleyball federation

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not make any announcements regarding the possible review of 2012 Summer Olympic results of the Russian men’s volleyball team, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said in its statement on Tuesday.

Renowned Brazilian volleyball player Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho, also known as ‘Giba,’ who is also in charge of the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Athletics Commission, announced to media on Monday that players from the Russian men’s volleyball team were under influence of doping during the 2012 Olympics in London.

The legendary Giba, a one-time Olympic and three-time World Championship winner, also said that he would do everything possible to see the Russian team stripped of the 2012 Olympic gold, which they won in the final game against the national team of Brazil. In that case, the Brazilian volleyball team would be named the 2012 Olympic champions.

"The FIVB is aware that certain statements were made regarding the reallocation of men’s volleyball medals from the London 2012 Olympic Games during a program on TV Globo on January 22, 2017," FIVB said in its statement. "This program also declared that seven Russian men’s volleyball athletes from London 2012 tested positive, which the FIVB has no knowledge of."

"As of now, the FIVB has not been informed of any athletes, including those mentioned in the Independent Person’s Report (McLaren Report) issued last month, having tested positive for samples collected during the London 2012 Olympic Games," according to the FIVB.

"Therefore, the FIVB is not aware of an examination of the medal reallocation from the London 2012 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee, which is the entity responsible for awarding medals at the Olympic Games, at this time," the statement added.

"The FIVB will attend and participate in any future meetings of IFs organised by WADA that discuss how to conduct the results management for the players mentioned in the Independent Person’s Report, which should happen in due course," the world’s governing body of volleyball said. "The FIVB remains 100% committed to protecting clean athletes and has a zero-tolerance towards doping."

Giba’s statement was made during an interview with the Globo Esporte television channel and comes in the wake of the infamous McLaren Report. A number of Russian sports officials have already denounced the accusations voiced by the famous Brazilian volleyball player.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later said that the decision against publicizing the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.