Russian Olympic official maintains national 2012 Games volleyball squad clean of doping

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. All doping samples of the players from the Russian men’s national volleyball team, collected during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, tested negative for the presence of any banned performance enhancing drugs, a Russian Olympic official told TASS on Tuesday.

"All doping samples were provided at that time and no questions were raised," Igor Kazikov, the head of a department with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in an interview with TASS.

"Why would we start recalling it now? Does it really matter who is accusing whom and must we react to everything like this?" Kazikov, who was also a deputy head of the Russian Olympic team’s delegation at the 2012 Games in London, added.

Renowned Brazilian volleyball player Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho, also known as ‘Giba,’ who is also in charge of the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Athletics Commission, announced to media on Monday that players from the Russian men’s volleyball team were under influence of doping during the 2012 Olympics in London.

The legendary Giba, a one-time Olympic and three-time World Championship winner, also said that he would do everything possible to see the Russian team stripped of the 2012 Olympic gold, which they won in the final game against the national team of Brazil. In that case, the Brazilian volleyball team would be named the 2012 Olympic champions.

Giba’s statement was made during an interview with the Globo Esporte television channel and comes in the wake of the infamous McLaren Report.

According to Part Two of the report, delivered early last month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests.

Part Two of McLaren’s report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, had been falsified as well.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later said that the decision against publicizing the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.