World athletics body to give timeframe for admitting Russian athletes to competitions

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is expected to give the timeframe for clearing Russians to compete as neutral athletes, Head of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin said on Tuesday.

A regular meeting of the IAAF working group with ARAF representatives was held in Moscow on January 23-24.

"I discussed this issue with Anna Riccardi [a member of the IAAF working group] and we expect that they will give us a specific answer shortly about when our athletes will receive specific information on their participation in tournaments," Shlyakhtin said in an interview with the TV Channel Rossiya 24.

It was reported earlier that 11 Russians had earlier filed applications for participation in international competitions as neutral athletes.

Russian athletes are currently barred from competing in international events as the ARAF’s membership in the IAAF has been suspended. Russian athletes can get permission from the IAAF to compete in international events only after their individual applications are approved.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the All-Russia Athletics Federation, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend the ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.