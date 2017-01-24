Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World athletics body to give timeframe for admitting Russian athletes to competitions

Sport
January 24, 13:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
It was reported earlier that 11 Russians had earlier filed applications for participation in international competitions as neutral athletes
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ULI DECK

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is expected to give the timeframe for clearing Russians to compete as neutral athletes, Head of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin said on Tuesday.

A regular meeting of the IAAF working group with ARAF representatives was held in Moscow on January 23-24.

"I discussed this issue with Anna Riccardi [a member of the IAAF working group] and we expect that they will give us a specific answer shortly about when our athletes will receive specific information on their participation in tournaments," Shlyakhtin said in an interview with the TV Channel Rossiya 24.

It was reported earlier that 11 Russians had earlier filed applications for participation in international competitions as neutral athletes.

Read also
Russian athletes may take part in 2017 European championship under neutral flag

Russian athletes are currently barred from competing in international events as the ARAF’s membership in the IAAF has been suspended. Russian athletes can get permission from the IAAF to compete in international events only after their individual applications are approved.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the All-Russia Athletics Federation, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend the ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
3
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
4
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
5
Italian top diplomat urges EU and US to solve sanctions issue together
6
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
7
Russian Defense Ministry orders new missile ships Buyan-M with Kalibr system
TOP STORIES
Реклама