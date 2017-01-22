ARAF to check information from new ARD film on doping in Russian sport

ARAF to check information from new ARD film on doping in Russian sportSport January 22, 22:47
MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) will check allegations on doping in Russian sport made public in a new documentary aired by Germany’s ARD television channel, ARAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin told TASS on Sunday.
"Our federation will check all the facts cited in Seppelt’s documentary, including a video featuring coach Kazarin and an athlete," he said.
The ten-minute film aired by ARD on Sunday alleges that suspended Russian coaches continue coaching activities. Thus, the film features a meeting of ARD reporter Hajo Seppelt with Russian track and field athlete Andrei Dmitriyev that took place in Almaty. Dmitriyev shares video from his mobile phone with suspended track and field athletics coach Vladimir Kazarin giving some instructions to athletes, runners Natalia Danilova and Artyom Denmukhametov, in an indoors premises. According to Dmitriyev, it took place in Chelyabinsk on January 12. To substantiate his words, he demonstrates his mobile phone with a date and a page from Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung.
A 27-minute video interview with Dmitriyev was posted on ARD’s website.