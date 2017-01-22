Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinals

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova qualified for quarterfinals of Australian Open, the first contest in the Grand Slam series (total prize fund is $37.5 mln).

Pavlyuchenkova seeded 24th downed another Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova seeded 8th with 6:3, 6:3 score. This was their eighth single against each other.

25-year old Pavlyuchenkova came through to Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. She will play the next match with the winner of the match between Germany’s Mona Barthel and Venus Williams.

The Australian Open will end on January 29.