Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinals

Sport
January 22, 7:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova seeded 24th downed another Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova seeded 8th with 6:3, 6:3 score
Share
1 pages in this article
Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova

© AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova qualified for quarterfinals of Australian Open, the first contest in the Grand Slam series (total prize fund is $37.5 mln).

Pavlyuchenkova seeded 24th downed another Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova seeded 8th with 6:3, 6:3 score. This was their eighth single against each other.

25-year old Pavlyuchenkova came through to Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. She will play the next match with the winner of the match between Germany’s Mona Barthel and Venus Williams.

The Australian Open will end on January 29.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vienna to see first meeting of OPEC oil production monitoring committee on January 22
2
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in Syria
3
Russia involves strategic missile carriers in operation against Islamic State in Syria
4
Firepower of Russia's new Armata tank may be demonstrated at next RAE arms show in 2017
5
Putin: Russian weapons owe their popularity to reliability and effectiveness
6
Russia developing new ICBMs capable of overcoming US missile shield — commander
7
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
TOP STORIES
Реклама