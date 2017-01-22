IBU calls on IOC to retest biathletes’ samples taken since 2014 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to retest doping samples collected by still active biathletes since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the IBU said in a press release.

"In the light of the ongoing investigations by the IOC, the IBU will address an urgent request to the IOC in order to prioritize the opening and retesting of samples taken during 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi specifically for still active biathletes," it said.

On Saturday, the Extraordinary Executive Board meeting took place in Italy’s Anterlselva to discuss the IBU working group’s investigation into the report of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Regarding 29 athletes, whose alleged doping the IBU had been investigating, the meeting decided to further look into seven athletes. Thus, an investigation into cases of the other 22 Russian biathletes was closed due to lack of sufficient evidence.