Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in Italy

Sport
January 20, 19:18 UTC+3
Famous French biathlon skier Martin Fourcade picked up two penalties and finished the track in the second place
Anton Shipulin

Anton Shipulin

© EPA/FILIP SINGER

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Anton Shipulin claimed his first career victory at the IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Cup individual races after winning on Friday in men’s 20km individual in Italy’s Antholz.

With only a single penalty the Russian athlete finished the individual 20km race with the result of 50 minutes 38.1 seconds.

Famous French biathlon skier Martin Fourcade picked up two penalties and finished the track in the second place 41 seconds behind Shipulin.

Sergey Semenov of Ukraine also had two penalties in the course of the race, which enjoyed a sunny weather on Friday in Italy, and finished the track in the third place, 56.8 seconds back.

The IBU official website quoted Russia’s Shipulin as saying after his victory on Friday that he was "very thankful to my fans for cheering, and for Martin for giving me this chance."

"I always wanted to score a win in this discipline, and I am happy to have done it here, in Antholz," Shipulin said.

