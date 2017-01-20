Germany’s ARD set to broadcast this Sunday another documentary on doping abuse in sports

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. German television channel ARD will come up this Sunday with a new documentary on the abuse of performance enhancing drugs, Hajo Seppelt, a German journalist known for reports on high-profile doping scandals in Russian athletics, Tweeted on Friday.
"ARD German TV with new facts: Whistleblower/Doping. Sunday, January 22," Seppelt wrote in his Twitter account.
According to various media reports released on Thursday, Russia’s track and field athlete Andrei Dmitriev would be in the focus of Seppelt’s new documentary.