Germany’s ARD set to broadcast this Sunday another documentary on doping abuse in sports

Sport
January 20, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to some media reports, Russia’s track and field athlete Andrei Dmitriev would be in the focus of Seppelt’s new documentary
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. German television channel ARD will come up this Sunday with a new documentary on the abuse of performance enhancing drugs, Hajo Seppelt, a German journalist known for reports on high-profile doping scandals in Russian athletics, Tweeted on Friday.

"ARD German TV with new facts: Whistleblower/Doping. Sunday, January 22," Seppelt wrote in his Twitter account.

According to various media reports released on Thursday, Russia’s track and field athlete Andrei Dmitriev would be in the focus of Seppelt’s new documentary.

