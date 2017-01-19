Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UKAD continues anti-doping work in Russia without restrictions — RUSADA

Sport
January 19, 20:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) will continue its work in Russia this week without any restrictions jointly with the currently suspended Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Anna Antselovich, the Russian agency’s head, told TASS on Thursday.

More news on
Doping scandal in Russian sports
© EPA/BERND THISSEN
Russian minister says McLaren report used to exert political pressure on IOC
IPC declines Russia naming national Paralympians mentioned in McLaren report
Russia to present its assessment of McLaren’s report to IOC

"UKAD carries on with its responsibilities in Russia and our cooperation continues," Antselovich said in an interview with TASS. "No additional documents were signed since our initially concluded agreement stipulated an extension for the year of 2017."

"I cannot say at the moment how many doping samples from Russian athletes were collected in January as we have not dealt with the planning documentation yet, but I can say that there were no restrictions whatsoever and the work is done as it had been done earlier," Antselovich added.

The WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама