UKAD continues anti-doping work in Russia without restrictions — RUSADA

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) will continue its work in Russia this week without any restrictions jointly with the currently suspended Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Anna Antselovich, the Russian agency’s head, told TASS on Thursday.

"UKAD carries on with its responsibilities in Russia and our cooperation continues," Antselovich said in an interview with TASS. "No additional documents were signed since our initially concluded agreement stipulated an extension for the year of 2017."

"I cannot say at the moment how many doping samples from Russian athletes were collected in January as we have not dealt with the planning documentation yet, but I can say that there were no restrictions whatsoever and the work is done as it had been done earlier," Antselovich added.

The WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).